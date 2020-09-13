TIFF 2020: Regina King’s One Night in Miami Review

Kingsley Ben-Adir, Eli Goree, Aldis Hodge, Leslie Odom Jr. star in Regina King’s fascinating tale of four men – Cassius Clay, Jim Brown, Sam Cooke, and Malcolm X – who were friends first and icons second.
Watch ThatShelf.com Managing Editor Jason Gorber’s TIFF 2020 review of the highly anticipated One Night in Miami.
