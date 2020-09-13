Olivia Colman and Anthony Hopkins seated opposite each other in The Father

TIFF 2020: The Father Video Review

by    |  

Sir Anthony Hopkins stars in Florian Zeller’s feature debut The Father, an exhilarating and complex tale of descent and confusion. Based on the director’s 2012 play Le Père, the stunning, award-winning cast also includes Olivia Colman, Mark Gatiss, Imogen Poots, Rufus Sewell, and Olivia Williams. Tune in below as our Managing Editor Jason Gorber gives us his take on this quiet prestige picture—one sure to make an impression come award season.

