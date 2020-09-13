Sir Anthony Hopkins stars in Florian Zeller’s feature debut The Father, an exhilarating and complex tale of descent and confusion. Based on the director’s 2012 play Le Père, the stunning, award-winning cast also includes Olivia Colman, Mark Gatiss, Imogen Poots, Rufus Sewell, and Olivia Williams. Tune in below as our Managing Editor Jason Gorber gives us his take on this quiet prestige picture—one sure to make an impression come award season.
THE FATHER – Breathtaking. Shattering. Sublime. Jaw-dropping performances led by Anthony Hopkins with all star rotating cast. Florian Zeller’s beautiful translation of his play triumphs by using montage and set decoration to elevate story in cinematic terms. I’m shaking. #tiff20
