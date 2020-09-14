TIFF 2020: The New Corporation: The Unfortunately Necessary Sequel Review

In 2003, Mark Achbar and Jennifer Abbott’s seminal documentary, The Corporation, created quite a stir. The doc exposes the perils of corporate greed and argues that successful corporations operate like ruthless psychopaths. But America can’t end its love affair with capitalistic excess. And after two economic collapses and with income inequality skyrocketing, things have only gotten worse since 2003.
Seventeen years later, co-directors Jennifer Abbott and Joel Bakan pick up right where The Corporation left off. Their new documentary, The New Corporation: The Unfortunately Necessary Sequel, investigates the evolution of corporate greed. And what the directors uncover is scarier than any horror flick dropping in 2020.
Corporations are as greedy as they were in 2003; the main difference, the film points out, is that they’re better at masking their intentions. Google, Facebook, and Amazon still want to bleed the planet dry, but now they do it under the guise of social responsibility.
The New Corporation bluntly addresses capitalism’s many failings. It comes across with the righteous indignation of Michael Moore’s best films, but without his bravado and theatricality. Abbott and Bakan’s insightful (and infuriating) doc makes for essential viewing in this pivotal election year.
