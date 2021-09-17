TIFF 2021: Belfast Video Review

Odds-on favourite to take home this year’s TIFF People’s Choice Award, Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical coming-of-age tale has been capturing the hearts of Toronto audiences since it premiered last Sunday.
That Shelf Managing Editor and Chief Film Critic Jason Gorber jumps into the conversation and gives us his verdict on Branagh’s look at family life in the tumultuous Troubles of late-’60s Northern Ireland. With an impressive cast that includes Caitríona Balfe, Judi Dench, Jamie Dornan, Ciarán Hinds, Colin Morgan and newcomer Jude Hill, and a score comprising mostly of Van Morrison songs, there’s lots to talk about. Here’s what Jason has to say:
Branagh’s BELFAST – reminded of ROMA, with its carefully realized look at tumultuous childhood and anchored by exceptional performances, particularly from lead Jude Hill. A warm fable about the time of troubles, it’s both moving and provocative in its quiet dignity #tiff21
— Jason Gorber (@filmfest_ca) September 13, 2021
Belfast screened as a part of TIFF 2021 and will open in theatres on November 12.
Follow along for our latest coverage including reviews, interviews and more, live from TIFF and join in on the conversation on Twitter and Letterboxd.
