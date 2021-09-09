A still from Denis Villeneuve's Dune

TIFF 2021: Dune Video Review

Our Managing Editor Jason Gorber brings us his first, spoiler-free look at Denis Villeneuve‘s rendition of Frank Herbert’s epic Dune ahead of the film’s screening at TIFF 2021. The films’s all-star cast includes Timothée Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Javier Bardem, Dave Bautista, Charlotte Rampling, Stellan Skarsgård, Josh Brolin, Chang Chen, Stephen McKinley Henderson and so many more. With impressive visuals, committed performances, and a killer score from Hans Zimmer, here’s what stood out:

Read on for Jason’s first social reactions, then revisit Villeneuve’s film catalogue ahead of his TIFF Tribute Ebert Director Award presentation next week:

Dune opens in theatres October 1.

Follow along for our latest coverage including reviews, interviews and more, live from TIFF 2021 and join in on the conversation on Twitter and Letterboxd.

Comments

