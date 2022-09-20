TIFF 2022: A Playlist of Memorable Soundtrack Moments

TIFF was back with a vengeance this year, hosting thousands of press, industry and public ticket holders eager for a return to normalcy after several years of necessary pandemic hybrid festival accommodation. We’d say it’s the festival’s first post-COVID fortnight, but as director Sarah Polley put it at a Q&A for her film Women Talking, “turns out we’re still in the middle of the pandemic.” But thanks to vaccinations and several years of bubbles and social distancing, film fans were able to convene once again to celebrate their love of film with hundreds of buzzed-about titles.
As has become the tradition around here, we’re taking time out on our first post-TIFF day to take a look back at the memorable musical tracks from the many films we loved. So now that the People’s Choice picks have been announced and the final film screened, it’s time for some immediate nostalgia with a playlist of songs that remind us of another 11 days of film come and gone.
There’s a haunting track from Maria Kreutzer’s Corsage, the incongruous Daydream Believer from Women Talking, a stirring chant of the Agojie in Gina Prince-Bythewood’s The Woman King, one of Weird Al’s greatest (naturally) and much, much more. We even included the backing track from the ubiquitous Bulgari ad starring Anne Hathaway and Zendaya — because if we have to have it stuck in our heads, so do you. The only thing this year lacked was a crooning Jamie Dornan, but we can’t have everything all the time. But we can always revisit last year’s list.
Tune in to the tracks we loved, then scroll down to find out which film:
Here’s a list of where the songs were featured:
- “Multi-Family Garage Sale” by YACHT (featured in Paolo Sorrentino’s Bulgari ad played before each TIFF film)
- “Italy” by Soap&Skin (featured in Corsage)
- “Daydream Believer” by The Monkees (featured in Women Talking)
- “It’s Not Unusual” by Tom Jones (featured in The Son)
- “Glass Onion” by The Beatles (featured in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery)
- “Moonage Daydream” by David Bowie (featured in Moonage Daydream)
- “Fuel Injected” by Swollen Members (featured in I Like Movies)
- “The Joker” by Steve Miller Band (featured in The People’s Joker)
- “Under Pressure” by Queen & David Bowie (featured in Aftersun)
- “Black and Blue” by Louis Armstrong (featured in Louis Armstrong’s Blacks & Blues)
- “Ne Me Quitte Pas” by Nina Simone (featured in Brother)
- “Bewitched, Bothered & Bewildered” by Ella Fitzgerald (featured in My Policeman)
- “When I Fall in Love” by Nat King Cole (featured in Bros)
- “Morning Has Broken” by Yusuf / Cat Stevens (featured in Empire of Light)
- “Les eaux de Mars” by Georges Moustaki (featured in Other People’s Children)
- “Mon amant de Saint-Jean” by Lucienne Delyle (featured in One Fine Morning)
- “My Bologna” by “Weird” Al Yankovic (featured in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story)
- “Ride With Me” by Tungevaag with Kid Ink (featured in The Maiden)
- “Titanium” by David Guetta feat. Sia (featured in The Swimmers)
- “Ocean Breath” by Aysanabee (featured in Stellar)
- “Ifrika” by Miriam Makeba (featured in Ciné-Guerrillas)
- “Sounds Thank Mark Our Words” by Casey Mecija (featured in This Place)
- “Agojie It’s War” feat. Jabu Chirindah and the South African Choir (featured in The Woman King)
- “Universal Soldier” by Buffy Sainte-Marie (featured in Buffy Sainte-Marie: Carry It On)
- “Mist” by Jung Hoon Hee (featured in Decision to Leave)
- “C’est bon la vie” by Nana Mouskouri (featured in Viking)
- “Violin Concerto No. 9 in G Major, Op. 8 II. Largo” composed by Joseph Bologne (the subject of Chevalier)
Did we miss any other songs that stuck with you from this year’s fest? Tell us in the comments and we’ll add them in! Or check back in with our previous TIFF playlists over on our Spotify!
A big thank you to this year’s playlist contributors: Pat Mullen, Courtney Small, Rachel West, Larry Fried, and Jason Gorber.
