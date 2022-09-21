TIFF 2022: Wrap-Up Roundtable

TIFF 2022 marked the first full, in-person festival in town since 2019 and as such, there’s a whole lot to touch on from yet another amazing fortnight of film: some good and some bad. There were the People’s Choice winners and runners-up and a whole host of hidden gems that we’re still raving about. Then there was a truly bonkers development that’s still making headlines. And finally, an innumerable moments that reminded each of us exactly why we love seeing movies on the big screen alongside a theatre full of movie lovers.
So let’s jump right in with our panel of film critics who were there for it all. Listen in to our in-depth discussion on what went down at TIFF 2022:
Thanks to everyone who dropped in to our Twitter Spaces #TIFF22 discussion! Did you agree/disagree with our takes? What was your top pick at the festival? https://t.co/hGC540CSRI
— That Shelf @ #TIFF22 (@ThatShelf) September 21, 2022
A huge thank you to our panel participants—Jason Gorber, Pat Mullen, Victor Stiff, Courtney Small, Larry Fried, Marc Winegust and Emma Badame—and to all of the That Shelf team for another amazing year of coverage.
Catch up on all over our TIFF 2022 festival coverage now.
Comments