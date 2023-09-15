TIFF 2023 Interview: Devery Jacobs and D. W. Waterson on Backspot

Just before celebrating the film’s World Premiere at TIFF 2023, Backspot director D. W. Waterson and star Kawennáhere Devery Jacobs sat down with That Shelf to discuss their collaborative process, portraying anxiety on film, and training for the film’s intense cheerleading sequences.
Backspot follows Riley, a mid-tier Backspot who graduates into the hotly competitive Thunderhawks cheer squad. Her intense commitment to the team and the sport begin to take a toll on her relationships, including those with her mother (Shannyn Sossamon) and girlfriend (TIFF 2023 Rising Star Kudakwashe Rutendo).
Backspot will hold its final TIFF screening tonight at 9:45pm. It is currently seeking distribution.
Comments