TIFF 2023 Interview: Pablo Berger on Robot Dreams and Earth, Wind, and Fire’s September

Do you remember the 21st night of September? The iconic Earth, Wind, and Fire song is heavily featured in writer-director Pablo Berger’s new film, Robot Dreams, which just celebrated its North American premiere at TIFF 2023.
He sat down with That Shelf to discuss his special connection to the song, his love for Japanese animation, and how he adapted Sara Varon’s graphic novel into a love letter to 1980s New York City, during which the film is set.
Robot Dreams follows the budding friendship between Dog and Robot, two unlikely friends who, due to unforeseen events, are separated from one another. The film will be released theatrically in North America on a date yet to be announced, courtesy of NEON.
