TIFF Announces First Galas and Special Presentations for 2023 Fest

The first Galas and Special Presentations titles for TIFF 2023 are out! The Toronto International Film Festival announced today the first major slate for its September festival. The list should mute concerns about a more subdued TIFF—for now—as TIFF-watchers anticipate some major shakeups to the usual glitz and glamour as a result of Hollywood’s refusal to meet the requests of actors and writers. It’s generally expected that documentaries, Canadian films, and titles produced outside the USA won’t be affected by the elements of the SAG-AFTRA strike that prevent actors from promoting their works. Today’s announcement also features some big name stars in the directing credits, including Michael Keaton, Kristin Scott Thomas, Ethan Hawke, Anna Kendrick, Chris Pine, and Viggo Mortensen. They join previously announced directors including Taika Waititi, whose Next Goal Wins kicked off the Twitter title rollout.
Canadian dramas announced for TIFF so far include Sophie Dupuis’ drag scene drama Solo (pictured) starring Théodore Pellerin, Chloé Robichaud’s Days of Happiness starring Sophie Desmarais, and Atom Egoyan’s Seven Veils starring Amanda Seyfried. Canadian docs also bring star power with Chelsea McMullan’s Swan Song featuring Karen Kain’s last hurrah with the National Ballet of Canada, while Leigh Brooks’ Hate to Love: Nickelback profiles Canada’s top love-to-hate band.
Several of the expected awards contenders are also on the ticket. Oscar hopefuls tapped to touch down in Toronto include Netflix’s biopic Rustin starring Colman Domingo and directed by George C. Wolfe. The fest also has the dramatic debut of two-time TIFF People’s Choice Documentary Award winners and Oscar winners Jimmy Chin and Chai Vasarhelyi with the sports flick Nyad. The film stars Annette Bening and Jodie Foster. Meanwhile, a handful of Cannes titles will reignite their runs as Palme d’Or winner Anatomy of a Fall and Grand Prix winner The Zone of Interest will cross the pond for runs in Toronto. Expect to see lots of Sandra Hüller on the red carpet.
Here are the first films tapped for TIFF 2023
GALA PRESENTATIONS 2023
*Previously announced
Concrete Utopia Um Tae-Hwa | South Korea
North American Premiere
Sales Title – North America Rights Available
Dumb Money Craig Gillespie | USA
World Premiere
Fair Play Chloe Domont | USA
International Premiere
Flora and Son John Carney | Ireland/USA
Canadian Premiere
Hate to Love: Nickelback Leigh Brooks | Canada
World Premiere
Sales Title – International Rights Available
Lee Ellen Kuras | United Kingdom
World Premiere
Sales Title – US Rights Available
*Next Goal Wins Taika Waititi | USA
World Premiere
NYAD Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin | USA
International Premiere
Punjab ’95 Honey Trehan | India
World Premiere
Sales Title – International Rights Available
Solo Sophie Dupuis | Canada
World Premiere
Sales Title – US Rights Available
The End We Start From Mahalia Belo | United Kingdom
World Premiere
Sales Title – North American Rights Available
The Movie Emperor Ning Hao | China
World Premiere
Sales Title – International Rights Available
The New Boy Warwick Thornton | Australia
North American Premiere
Sales Title – North American Rights Available
The Royal Hotel Kitty Green | Australia/United Kingdom
Canadian Premiere
SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS 2023
*Previously announced
A Difficult Year Éric Toledano and Olivier Nakache | France
International Premiere
Sales Title – US Rights Available
A Normal Family Hur Jin-ho | South Korea
World Premiere
Sales Title – North American Rights Available
American Fiction Cord Jefferson | USA
World Premiere
Anatomy of a Fall Justine Triet | France
Canadian Premiere
Close to You Dominic Savage | Canada/United Kingdom
World Premiere
Sales Title – US Rights Available
Days of Happiness Chloé Robichaud | Canada
World Premiere
Sales Title – International Rights Available
El Rapto Daniela Goggi | Argentina
North American Premiere
Sales Title – North American Rights Available
Ezra Tony Goldwyn | USA
World Premiere
Sales Title – International Rights Available
Fingernails Christos Nikou | USA
International Premiere
Four Daughters Kaouther Ben Hania | France/Tunisia/Germany/Saudi Arabia
North American Premiere
Sales Title – Some Rights Available
His Three Daughters Azazel Jacobs | USA
World Premiere
Sales Title – International Rights Available
Hit Man Richard Linklater | USA
North American Premiere
Sales Title – US Rights Available
In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon Alex Gibney | USA
World Premiere
Sales Title – International Rights Available
Kidnapped Marco Bellocchio | Italy/France/Germany
North American Premiere
Knox Goes Away Michael Keaton | USA
World Premiere
Sales Title – US Rights Available
La Chimera Alice Rohrwacher | Italy/France/Switzerland
North American Premiere
Last Summer Catherine Breillat | France
North American Premiere
*Les Indésirables Ladj Ly | France
World Premiere
Sales Title – North America Rights Available
Memory Michel Franco | USA/Mexico
North American Premiere
Sales Title – International Rights Available
Monster Kore-eda Hirokazu | Japan
North American Premiere
Mother Couch Niclas Larsson | USA
World Premiere
North Star Kristin Scott Thomas | United Kingdom
World Premiere
Sales Title – International Rights Available
One Life James Hawes | United Kingdom
World Premiere
Sales Title – International Rights Available
Pain Hustlers David Yates | USA
World Premiere
Poolman Chris Pine | USA
World Premiere
Sales Title – Some Rights Available
Reptile Grant Singer | USA
World Premiere
Rustin George C. Wolfe | USA
International Premiere
*Seven Veils Atom Egoyan | Canada
World Premiere
Sales Title – US Rights Available
Shoshana Michael Winterbottom | United Kingdom/Italy
World Premiere
Sales Title – North American Rights Available
Sing Sing Greg Kwedar | USA
World Premiere
Sales Title – US Rights Available
Smugglers Ryoo Seung-wan | South Korea
North American Premiere
Sales Title – International Rights Available
Swan Song Chelsea McMullan | Canada
World Premiere
Sales Title – Some Rights Available
The Beast Bertrand Bonello | France/Canada
North American Premiere
Sales Title – International Rights Available
The Burial Maggie Betts | USA
World Premiere
The Convert Lee Tamahori | Australia/New Zealand
World Premiere
Sales Title – International Rights Available
The Critic Anand Tucker | United Kingdom
World Premiere
Sales Title – Some Rights Available
The Dead Don’t Hurt Viggo Mortensen | Mexico/Canada/Denmark
World Premiere
Sales Title – North American Rights Available
The Holdovers Alexander Payne | USA
International Premiere
The Peasants DK Welchman, Hugh Welchman | Poland/Serbia/Lithuania
World Premiere
Sales Title – Some Rights Available
The Zone of Interest Jonathan Glazer | United Kingdom/Poland/USA
Canadian Premiere
Together 99 Lukas Moodysson | Sweden/Denmark
World Premiere
Unicorns Sally El Hosaini, James Krishna Floyd | United Kingdom/USA/Sweden
World Premiere
Sales Title – International Rights Available
Uproar Paul Middleditch, Hamish Bennett | New Zealand
World Premiere
Sales Title – International Rights Available
Wicked Little Letters Thea Sharrock | United Kingdom
World Premiere
Sales Title – International Rights Available
Wildcat Ethan Hawke | USA
International Premiere
Sales Title – North American Rights Available
Woman of the Hour Anna Kendrick | USA
World Premiere
Sales Title – US Rights Available
