TIFF Announces Midnight Madness and Discovery Line-ups

Fest includes Patricia Arquette's first feature as director

The Midnight Madness programme kicks off with some swinging dicks this year. The festival announced today that Dicks: The Musical will open the 2023 Midnight Madness line-up. Directed by Borat’s Larry Charles, the A24-produced film gained some notice on social media earlier this week for an MPAA rating that advises “strong sexual content, abusive language, drug use and graphic nudity.”

Dicks: The Musical marks something of a turn for the Midnight Madness line-up, which has favoured lots of splat-n-chuckle horror in recent years. There’s plenty of that, though, with films like the summer camp slasher Hell of a Summer in the mix. Directed by Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard and Ghostbusters: Afterlife star Billy Bryk, the USA-Canada co-pro also stars Fed Hechinger, Abby Quin, Julia Lalonde, and D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai alongside the two directors.

“Sides will be split — both figuratively and literally (on screen) — as Midnight Madness return to the Royal Alexandra Theatre with another stimulating concoction of unpredictable shock and ‘y’arr!’ cinema,” said Midnight Madness programmer Peter Kuplowsky in a statement from the Festival. “Featuring two timely satiric provocations from Saudi Arabia (NAGA) and Serbia (Working Class Goes to Hell) — nations that are making their section debut —this year’s madness infectiously ignites with 11 o’clock numbers that go all the way to midnight courtesy of Larry Charles’ bonkers and bawdy Dicks: The Musical. A menagerie of tastes will be sated, so bottoms up!”

This year’s Midnight Madness also boasts a line-up with a notably global reach. Other world cinema offerings include Indian director Nikhil Nagesh’s KILL, with all caps for bloody emphasis, and Moritz Mohr’s German-South African co-pro Boy Kills World. The latter stars Bill Skarsgard as a boy on a revenge mission after his family is murdered. Sharlto Copley and Famke Janssen also star.

Arquette Leads Discovery Line-up

TIFF’s Discovery section, meanwhile, opens with a name familiar to most festivalgoers. The line-up announced its opening night selection for the programme as Gonzo Girl, the feature directorial debut of Academy Award winner Patricia Arquette (Boyhood). Based on the novel by Cheryl Della Pietra, itself inspired by the author’s time working for Hunter S. Thompson, the film tells a of an aspiring writer working as an assistant for the wacky author. The film stars Willem Dafoe, Camila Morrone, and James Urbaniak alongside Arquette. The film marks an impressive slate of 26 films that represent 25 countries.

TIFF programmer Dorota Lech called the line-up “a bold and exciting showcase of cinema and emerging talent from around the world. We are honoured to highlight new and distinctive voices from artists creating their first or second feature on our global stage.”

On the Canadian front, Discovery spotlights numerous Canuck talents. Among them is the drama Backspot, directed by D.W. Waterson. The film stars Devery Jacobs, Evan Rachel Wood, and Kudakwashe Rutendo in a cheerleading drama executive produced by Elliot Page. The line-up also looks to the North with the drama Tautuktavuk (What We See) from directors Carol Kunnuk and Lucy Tulugarjuk. Tautuktavuk stars the directors as sisters navigating the limitations of COVID-19 era lockdowns.

The line-up looks further into underrepresented communities with M.H. Murray’s I Don’t Know Who You Are. The drama examines the lived experience of a gay man in Toronto who seeks healthcare following an assault. Meanwhile, Seagrass, the feature directorial debut of actress Meredith Hama-Brown, delivers a drama about a Japanese-Canadian woman caring for her family. Finally, The Queen of My Dreams directed by Fawzia Mirza stars Amrit Kaur (Little Italy), Hamza Haq (Transplant), and Nimra Bucha (Polite Society). The Discovery line-up includes films from under-represented countries including Saudi Arabia, Cuba, Slovakia, and United Arab Emirates. TIFF previously announced titles for the Galas, Special Presentations, TIFF Docs, and Platform programmes. TIFF runs September 7 to 17.

The titles announces for Midnight Madness and Discovery are:

 

Midnight Madness

AGGRO DR1FT

Harmony Korine | USA

North American Premiere

Boy Kills World

Moritz Mohr | Germany/South Africa/USA

World Premiere

 

Dicks: The Musical

Larry Charles | USA

World Premiere – Opening Night

 

Hell of a Summer

Finn Wolfhard, Billy Bryk | USA/Canada

World Premiere

 

KILL

Nikhil Nagesh Bhat | India

World Premiere

 

NAGA

Meshal Aljaser | Saudi Arabia

World Premiere

 

Riddle of Fire

Weston Razooli | USA

North American Premiere – Closing Night

 

Sleep

Jason Yu | South Korea

North American Premiere

 

When Evil Lurks

Demián Rugna | Argentina

World Premiere

 

Working Class Goes to Hell

Mladen Đorđević | Serbia

World Premiere

 

DISCOVERY

 

Achilles

Farhad Delaram | Iran/Germany/France

World Premiere

 

After the Fire

Mehdi Fikri | France

World Premiere

 

A Match (Sthal)

Jayant Digambar Somalkar | India

World Premiere

 

Andragogy

Wregas Bhanuteja | Indonesia/Singapore

World Premiere

 

An Endless Sunday

Alain Parroni | Italy/Germany/Ireland

International Premiere

 

Arthur&Diana

Sara Summa | Germany

World Premiere

 

Backspot

D.W. Waterson | Canada

World Premiere

 

Frybread Face and Me

Billy Luther | USA

International Premiere

 

Gonzo Girl

Patricia Arquette | USA

World Premiere – Opening Night

 

Hajjan

Abu Bakr Shawky | Saudi Arabia/Egypt/Jordan

World Premiere

 

How to Have Sex

Molly Manning Walker | United Kingdom

North American Premiere

 

I Don’t Know Who You Are

  1. H. Murray | Canada

World Premiere

 

La Suprema

Felipe Holguín Caro | Colombia

World Premiere

 

Mandoob

Ali Kalthami | Saudi Arabia

World Premiere

 

Mimang

Kim Taeyang | South Korea

World Premiere

 

Seagrass

Meredith Hama-Brown | Canada

World Premiere

 

Solitude

Ninna Pálmadóttir | Iceland/Slovakia/France

World Premiere

 

Tautuktavuk (What We See)

Carol Kunnuk, Lucy Tulugarjuk | Canada

World Premiere

 

The Teacher

Farah Nabulsi | United Kingdom/Palestine/Qatar

World Premiere

 

The Tundra Within Me (Eallugierdi)

Sara Margrethe Oskal | Norway

World Premiere

 

The Queen of My Dreams

Fawzia Mirza | Canada

World Premiere

 

Valentina or the Serenity (Valentina o la serenidad)

Ángeles Cruz | Mexico

World Premiere

 

Widow Clicquot

Thomas Napper | France

World Premiere

 

Wild Woman  

Alán González | Cuba

World Premiere

 

Without Air

Katalin Moldovai | Hungary

World Premiere

 

Yellow Bus

Wendy Bednarz | United Arab Emirates

World Premiere




