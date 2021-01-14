To All the Boys: Always and Forever Trailer: Lara Jean and Peter Get Serious

Earlier this week, I wrote about how Netflix’s upcoming Hawaiian adventure flick Finding Ohana looks like the perfect remedy for the winter blahs. Well, the streaming giant just one-upped itself as the industry’s go-to service for sugary sweet, feel-good movies by dropping the new To All the Boys: Always and Forever trailer.
Always and Forever is the third entry in Netflix’s mega-popular To All the Boys series. In case you haven’t watched these films before, they make great guilty pleasures – if you’re under the age of 15, they’re straight-up pleasures.
These adorable teenage romantic dramas work like gangbusters thanks to the charming characters, their endearing relationships, and loads of intriguing low-stakes drama. Check out the trailer below.
To All the Boys: Always and Forever trailer:
To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You director Michael Fimognari is back to direct the now-familiar cast, which includes Lana Condor, Noah Centineo, Janel Parrish, Anna Cathcart, Ross Butler, Madeleine Arthur, Sarayu Blue, and John Corbett.
We don’t see many rom-coms get theatrical runs these days. So if you miss the days when rom-com legends like Julia Roberts, Hugh Grant, and Jennifer Lopez dominated the genre, it’s not coming back any time soon. But the To All the Boys series does a solid job filling that void – especially since this entry in the series drops on Valentine’s Day weekend.
To All the Boys: Always and Forever synopsis:
As Lara Jean Covey prepares for the end of high school and the start of adulthood, a pair of life-changing trips lead her to reimagine what life with her family, friends, and Peter will look like after graduation.
To All the Boys: Always and Forever starts streaming on Netflix on Friday, February 12, 2021.
