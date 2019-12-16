To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You: First Look Images

Real talk: To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before has a guaranteed home on my best-of-decade list. There are plenty of films that are objectively better than To All the Boys, but few movies sparked as much joy in me as Netflix’s 2018 romantic comedy.
Lana Condor and Noah Centineo’s off-the-charts chemistry soothes my soul – their characters’ will-they-won’t-they repartee is as adorable as watching puppies wrestle. And much like myself, the movie’s die-hard fans have had it tough waiting for the inevitable follow-up. Finally, our wait is almost over. The upcoming sequel, To All the Boy: P.S. I Still Love You drops on February 12, 2020, just in time for Valentine’s day.
Condor and Centineo are back in their star-making roles as Lara Jean and Peter, which is all To All the Boys stans really need to know. This time our, To All the Boys’ director, Susan Johnson steps away from the director’s chair, but remains on board as a producer, with Michael Fimognari taking the helm.
Netflix just dropped some new images from the upcoming sequel, and a new fella is here to create a real love dilemma for Lara Jean.
Is Peter Lara Jean’s forever love, or does she need to put herself out there before settling down? Find out when To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You arrives on Netflix in February.
To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You synopsis:
It’s a new year and Lara Jean (Lana Condor) and Peter (Noah Centineo) are no longer pretending to be a couple. They ARE a couple. And, as Lara Jean navigates a trove of official firsts with Peter — her first real kiss, her first real date, her first Valentine’s Day — she finds herself leaning more on Kitty and Margot (Anna Cathcart and Janel Parrish), Chris (Madeleine Arthur), and an unexpected new confidant, Stormy (Holland Taylor), to help her manage the complex emotions that come with this new chapter of balancing a relationship and figuring out her authentic self. But when John Ambrose (Jordan Fisher), another recipient of one of Lara Jean’s old love letters, enters her life again she must rely on herself more than ever as she’s confronted with her first real dilemma: Can she love two boys at the same time?
To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You arrives on Netflix on February 12, 2020.
