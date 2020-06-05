Toronto After Dark Film Festival Postponed Until 2021

We’ve been in lockdown mode since March, and only now, in June, are things starting to open back up. But if you could snap your fingers and wipe the coronavirus out of existence, we’ll still be feeling its impact for years to come.
So it’s no surprise that the 15th annual Toronto After Dark Film Festival (TADFF), which was set for this October, announced it was postponing this year’s event until 2021.
TADFF now joins the ranks of SXSW, Hot Docs, Tribeca, and Cannes, with each event shuttering their doors due to COVID-19.
I say it on here all the time; when I’m stressed out, I turn to horror movies. And lately, we’ve all been stressed AF. So in my book, it’s there perfect time for some horror movie binge-sessions. The best horror movies tell stories about people getting hit with the worst life has to throw at them and discovering some form of inner-strength to survive – usually.
Horror also helps us makes sense of this fucked up world. Scary movies allow us to endure uncomfortable truths by burying difficult themes within allegories and metaphors.
Smart horror films like Get Out challenge us to look at the world around us in new ways. And even some of the schlockiest grindhouse flicks function as cutting social commentaries. Even at their worst, they still reveal an insane degree of gonzo artistry that speaks volumes about their filmmakers.
If you want to support TADFF, you can follow them on their social media channels and mark down the festival’s return date on October 14, 2021, in your calendar.
Here’s what the folks at TADFF had to say about postponing this year’s festival.
Toronto After Dark Film Festival Postponed to 2021
Dear Festival Fans, Filmmakers, Staff, Volunteers and Supporters,
Due the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, after much consultation and careful deliberation, Toronto After Dark Film Festival has made the difficult decision to postpone our 15th Edition by one year, to October 14-22, 2021.
Scroll on to read the complete Postponement Announcement or if you prefer, read it online at our festival website here.
COMMITTED TO THE BIG SCREEN EXPERIENCE
Rest assured, Toronto After Dark remains committed to showcasing thrilling new horror, sci-fi and action movies, with all the excitement that the shared big-screen theatrical experience brings to our wonderful fans and filmmakers!
However we also recognize the unique challenge facing us in 2020. The ongoing pandemic continues to cast the shadow of uncertainty in Toronto over hosting large publicly attended events, such as ours which typically draws over 10,000 fans each year to packed cinema screenings in the city centre.
RETURNING WITH AN EXTRA SPECIAL EDITION!
This one year postponement better positions Toronto After Dark to return with a much more enjoyable, relaxed, and above all, safe environment for everyone involved in our theatrical event.
So mark down our new dates, October 14-22, 2021, and prepare to join us for an extra celebratory 15th Edition of our annual thrilling film event!
FOLLOW US FOR UPDATES & GIVEAWAYS!
In the meantime, each month you can enjoy many more awesome movie-related news, contests and giveaways by following our popular social media channels at Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. We’ll aim to make our online content and giveaways extra special this year for fans missing our absent 2020 event!
FILMMAKERS: GET READY!
If you are a filmmaker with a movie ready to submit for next year, we also have some good news! Toronto After Dark’s Call for Entries for 2021 will be starting up extra early, later this Summer 2020, with extra-reduced submission fees for early entries. You can sign up to get notified of the Call.
SEE YOU AFTER DARK IN 2021!
While we’re obviously disappointed not to host our event this year, the entire Toronto After Dark team, including our beloved mascot Taddy Bear and I, look forward to sharing plenty more thrills and chills with you in 2021!
Stay Safe and See You After Dark next October!
Adam Lopez
Festival Director & Founder
Toronto After Dark Film Festival
