Turning Red Trailer: Disney/Pixar’s Latest Is a Love Letter to Toronto and Canada

Disney and Pixar’s upcoming animated feature Turning Red is directed by Domee Shi, the Chinese-Canadian director behind the dazzling animated short Bao. So it makes sense that Disney/Pixar’s latest coming-of-age tale reps the city of Toronto harder than Drake on Canada Day.
This gorgeous, animated adventure centres on a 13-year-old girl who Hulks out into a giant red panda when stressed out. It’s a bonkers concept on paper but a powerful visual representation for an adolescent dealing with the pressures of young adulthood.
In her short, Shi used a living, breathing bao to tell a touching story about one mother’s struggle with letting go of her child. So, a kid turning into a giant red panda doesn’t sound so wild after all. We can all rest assured Turning Red is in expert hands.
Bao tugged on my heartstrings and it was under ten minutes long. I can’t wait to see what this promising young filmmaker can do with a feature-length movie.
Walt Disney Studios Canada’s VP of Marketing Greg Mason, had this to say:
We are beyond thrilled that director Domee Shi chose her hometown of Toronto as the backdrop for her new feature film. With Ottawa native Sandra Oh lending her voice and a group of very talented Canadian artists on the filmmaking team, Turning Red truly is a love letter to Toronto and Canada. There are a couple of great Canadian easter eggs in this trailer and we can’t wait for Canadian audiences to see more when the film hits theatres next year.
Turning Red trailer:
Turning Red synopsis:
Rosalie Chiang lends her voice to Mei Lee, a 13-year-old who suddenly “poofs” into a giant red panda when she gets too excited (which is practically ALWAYS). Sandra Oh (“The Chair,” “Killing Eve”) voices Mei Lee’s protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming, who is never far from her daughter—an unfortunate reality for the teenager.
Turning Red releases on March 11th, 2022.
