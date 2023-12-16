Unboxing: Black Friday Record Store Day 2023

In this Unboxing video, Editor-In-Chief and excitable vinyl enthusiast Jason Gorber shows off his Black Friday Record Store Day haul, a sort of second Record Store Day as opposed to the normal one in the spring. The beauty of RSD, as pointed out by Jason, is finding curated selections that you usually would never find or listen to as well as your favourites. For Jason, this includes Black Jazz: The Complete Singles, a 2 LP set from a label he’d never heard of before now, and many others!
