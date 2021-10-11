Unboxing: Bob Dylan – Springtime In New York: The Bootleg Series

In conjunction with Sony/Legacy, Third Man Records has released a 4xLP package of Bob Dylan – Springtime In New York: The Bootleg Series, Vol. 16 (1980-1985). The 42-song set set also contains unreleased outtakes and mixes alongside a 16-page book of liner notes and four individually-coloured LPs in gold, violet, orange and purple, all in their own individual LP sleeves. The whole impressive set is contained within a custom, original slipcase.
This latest in Sony/Legacy’s Bob Dylan Bootleg Series revisits a lesser-known time in the musician’s long and complex career, shining the spotlight on the richly creative period of albums Shot Of Love, Infidels, and Empire Burlesque. It also contains previously unreleased outtakes, alternate takes, rehearsal recordings, live performances and more.
Watch as That Shelf’s Managing Editor Jason Gorber unboxes the Bootleg Series’ latest chapter now:
Bob Dylan – Springtime In New York: The Bootleg Series Vol. 16 (1980-1985) is also available in a deluxe 5xCD boxset as well as 2xCD and 2xLP 12” vinyl highlight packages.
For the tracklist and more information about the release, head to Third Man Records.
Comments