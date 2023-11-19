Unboxing: Bob Dylan – The Bootleg Series Vol. 17 Vinyl Box Set

In this Unboxing video, Editor-in-Chief Jason Gorber takes a look at the limited release of Bob Dylan’s The Bootleg Series Vol. 17: Fragments – Time Out of Mind Sessions (1996–1997), a special vinyl set that includes never-before-heard sessions and more from the legendary singer-songwriter. In usual expert fashion, he goes over the release and what is included in both digital and vinyl format, making sure that his (very high) opinions on Dylan are heard loud and clear!
