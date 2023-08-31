Unboxing: Jonathan Demme & Talking Heads’ Stop Making Sense Deluxe 2LP Vinyl Release

As the band gathers together for this year’s Toronto International Film Festival, our Editor-in-Chief Jason Gorber takes look at the latest “complete” version of the Jonathan Demme / Talking Heads music masterpiece, Stop Making Sense — easily one of the greatest concert films ever shot.
The film is coming soon to IMAX, and the new deluxe vinyl release finally restores tracks that were excised from the original release. Dig into the 2LP edition below:
