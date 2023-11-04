Unboxing: Joni Mitchell Archives Vol. 3 – The Asylum Years Vinyl Box Set

In this video, editor-in-chief Jason Gorber unboxes the new 4-LP box-set edition of Joni Mitchell‘s Archives Volume 3: The Asylum Years (1972-1975). Our resident vinyl expert digs into the archives series as a whole, compares the differences in Volumes 1 through 3, and outlines what you get in with this latest release. There’s also plenty of room for Gorber’s love of the incomparable icon and discussion about her legendary status as a musician.
Check it all out below now:
Find out more about the release and 4-LP track listing here.
Comments