Unboxing: The Joni Mitchell Reprise Albums Box Set

That Shelf’s Managing Editor Jason Gorber takes a look at the newly released, limited edition, 4-LP box set of Joni Mitchell’s Reprise Albums (1968-1971). From Bernie Grundman-remastered versions of the Mitchell’s first four studio albums—Song To A Seagull (1968), Clouds (1969), Ladies Of The Canyon (1970), and Blue (1971)—to new cover art from the musician herself and an essay by Grammy winning singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile, this is an essential set for vinyl fans and Mitchell enthusiasts alike.
Check out the unboxing of the brand new set now:
The set includes:
- The Reprise Albums (1968 – 1971) 4LP Limited Edition Box Set
- “A Case of You” Digital Download
- “Big Yellow Taxi” Digital Download
- “Both Sides Now” Digital Download
- “Cactus Tree” Digital Download
- The Reprise Albums (1968 – 1971) 7” Print
