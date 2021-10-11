Joni Mitchell Reprise Albums Box Set

Unboxing: The Joni Mitchell Reprise Albums Box Set

That Shelf’s Managing Editor Jason Gorber takes a look at the newly released, limited edition, 4-LP box set of Joni Mitchell’s Reprise Albums (1968-1971). From Bernie Grundman-remastered versions of the Mitchell’s first four studio albums—Song To A Seagull (1968), Clouds (1969), Ladies Of The Canyon (1970), and Blue (1971)—to new cover art from the musician herself and an essay by Grammy winning singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile, this is an essential set for vinyl fans and Mitchell enthusiasts alike.

Check out the unboxing of the brand new set now:

The set includes:

  • The Reprise Albums (1968 – 1971) 4LP Limited Edition Box Set
  • “A Case of You” Digital Download
  • “Big Yellow Taxi” Digital Download
  • “Both Sides Now” Digital Download
  • “Cactus Tree” Digital Download
  • The Reprise Albums (1968 – 1971) 7” Print

Buy the Joni Mitchell Reprise Albums Limited Edition Box Set here.

