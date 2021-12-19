Video Review: SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME by Jason Gorber | December 19, 2021, 10:48 am With Tom Holland, Zendaya and a cast of (many) other characters, our semi-spoilery take on Peter Parker’s latest adventure shows what happens when the past literally collides with the present. 0 0 votes Article Rating Alfred Molina • Angourie Rice • Ben Sit • Benedict Cumberbatch • Benedict Wong • Chris McKenna • Daniel Grant • Erik Sommers • film • J.K. Simmons • Jacob Batalon • Jamie Foxx • Jon Favreau • Jon Watts • Marisa Tomei • podcasts • review • Spider-Man: No Way Home • Spoiled Rotten Podcast • Stan Lee • Steve Ditko • Tom Holland • Tony Revolori • Video Review • Willem Dafoe • Zendaya « Previous Article Comments Subscribe Connect with I allow to create an account When you login first time using a Social Login button, we collect your account public profile information shared by Social Login provider, based on your privacy settings. We also get your email address to automatically create an account for you in our website. Once your account is created, you'll be logged-in to this account. DisagreeAgree Notify of new follow-up comments new replies to my comments I allow to create an account When you login first time using a Social Login button, we collect your account public profile information shared by Social Login provider, based on your privacy settings. We also get your email address to automatically create an account for you in our website. Once your account is created, you'll be logged-in to this account. DisagreeAgree Please login to comment 0 Comments Inline Feedbacks View all comments Advertisement Advertisement FROM AROUND THE WEB Advertisement
Comments