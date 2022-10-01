VIFF 2022: Anthony Shim & Choi Seung-yoon talk RICEBOY SLEEPS

Riceboy Sleeps filmmaker Anthony Shim and Actress Choi Seung-yoon sat down to chat with Alexandra Staseson at the Vancouver International Film Festival as the TIFF Platform Award-Winning film continues to catch fire and capture hearts! Now screening to a hometown crowd and for the talented cast and crew who continue to celebrate the early stages of a remarkable festival run, this cinematic masterpiece with mesmerizing performances surely will continue to gather much audience and critical acclaim!
Host: Alexandra Staseson @MoveThrough
Camera: Oliver Linsley, Tristan Miura
Editor: Tristan Miura
Special Thanks to VIFF and Pender PR
Comments