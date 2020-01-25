Visible: Out on Television Trailer

Apple TV+ is taking their first step into the world of documentary with Visible: Out on Television, an upcoming five-part documentary series investigating the role of TV in shaping societal attitudes towards LGBTQ+ people and how LGBTQ+ people have in turned shaped TV. The streaming service released the first trailer for the series this week, narrated by Janet Mock, Margaret Cho, Asia Kate Dillon, Neil Patrick Harris and Lena Waithe and featuring interviews from the likes of Ellen DeGeneres, Oprah Winfrey, Anderson Cooper, Billy Porter, Rachel Maddow, and more.
Watch the trailer for Visible: Out on Television below:
Visible: Out on Television is directed and executive produced by Ryan White (Ask Dr. Ruth, The Case Against 8, The Keepers). Jessica Hargrave, Wilson Cruz and Wanda Sykes also serve as executive producers.
The five-part documentary series premieres exclusively on Apple TV+ on February 14
Comments