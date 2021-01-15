WandaVision: New Featurette Hints at What’s to Come

Today Disney dropped a short featurette to coincide with WandaVision’s launch on Disney+. Check it out below.
WandaVision Featurette:
In a world without COVID, we would be swimming in original MCU content right now. Black Widow was set to hit cinemas last spring, and The Eternals was scheduled for last November. We were even supposed to get a couple of live-action MCU streaming series; Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision.
Given the Marvel films’ reliance on interconnected stories, shifting one release date affects the rest of the titles on the schedule – imagine experiencing Ant-Man and the Wasp’s ending before watching Avengers: Infinity War.
But these drastic times call for drastic measures, and Disney postponed all of their 2020 MCU titles until 2021. And in a surprising move, Disney+ took WandaVision, the final MCU release on last year’s schedule, and bumped it up to the front of their 2021 lineup. Continuity be damned…. Maybe?
The series’ co-lead Wanda Maximoff aka The Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), has always possessed one of Marvel Comics’ most intriguing power sets.
Wanda’s comic book counterpart has the power to channel chaos magic and warp the fabric of space and time. Wanda’s god-like superpowers and her, at times, unstable mind have proven problematic for heroes and villains alike.
Even though the MCU hasn’t gone down this rabbit hole yet, Wanda’s powers open up a world of wild storytelling possibilities. Wanda has been known to subconsciously fracture reality when she’s under great duress, creating alternate timelines that are nothing like the Marvel universe we know and love. So it’s right on brand for the character to star in a bats#it crazy show like WandaVision.
WandaVision’s first two episodes dropped on Disney+ earlier today, and I can’t wait to experience this surreal corner of the MCU. I haven’t watched the show yet, but I wouldn’t be shocked if Wanda’s reality-warping powers give the series the flexibility to take place at any point during MCU continuity.
WandaVision featurette synopsis:
The new featurette offers a look behind the scenes and a glimpse at what’s to come in Marvel Studios’ “WandaVision,” a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany)—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.
WandaVision’s first two episodes are now streaming exclusively on Disney+.
