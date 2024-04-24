Watch: An Exclusive Clip from Cash Out!

John Travolta is back on our screens in Randall Emmett’s tense thriller Cash Out. As Mason, a high-end thief looking to hang it up for good, Travolta is thrust into an ill-advised family scheme to rob a bank. The allure of his biggest score ever is enough to drag him back into his old ways, but when the heist goes badly awry, he’s forced to deal with hostages, a SWAT team, the FBI, and a lead negotiator who just happens to be his ex (Kristin Davis).
The film hits streaming platforms this Friday, April 26, but Mongrel Media is giving us a sneak peek at Cash Out with the exclusive clip below:
