Watch Oscar Shorts ‘Hair Love’, ‘Kitbull’ and ‘Sister’

Don’t let the shorts ruin your record with the Oscar nominations. Get a leg up on your Oscar pool by watching some of the nominated short films that are available on the web. Often overlooked, the shorts can bring some of the most exciting and innovative voices to the ceremony come Oscar night. Here are three nominees for Best Animated Short that you can stream ahead of Oscar night.
Hair Love
Matthew A. Cherry’s nominee about a father learning to do his daughter’s hair for the first time is one of the sweetest films you’ll see among the contenders. Cherry, a former NFL wide-receiver turned filmmaker, might sound like a dubious contender on paper after Kobe Bryant’s controversial Oscar win for Dear Basketball, but he comes by it honestly. With a roster of music videos, TV, shorts, and feature credits as director, producer, etc., he’s proven himself a formidable talent while shining light on stories that aren’t often told. Sony Pictures Animation won the feature Oscar last year for animation with Into the Spider-Verse – will Hair Love give them a second win in a row?
Kitbull
Last year, one clown who Academy participated in The Hollywood Reporter‘s annual Oscar facepalm of Brutally Honest Oscar Voters said he wasn’t voting for Bao in the Best Animated Short category because he wouldn’t vote for Pixar. As a rule, he felt that shorts were training grounds for new talents and therefore big studios like Pixar shouldn’t be rewarded. (Despite offering said training ground to said up-and-comers…) It’s a stupid rule, but one can see his logic. Pixar and/or Disney dominate this category. I can’t really comment since Meryl Streep would have won 18 Oscars if I had a ballot. (And that includes passing over some of her nominated work!) There’s a reason why some titans are the best. Kitbull is to Pixar what The Post is to Meryl Streep: the nomination won’t do much for its career, but they come by it honestly. Besides, after the beating that Cats took, Rosana Sullivan’s Kitbull could bring some much-needed feline representation to the party.
Sister
Speaking of Meryl Streep, Siqi Song’s shelf has Meryl-level awards on it after Sister‘s run on the circuit. After winning the top prizes at multiple Oscar-qualifying festivals (including Canada’s SPARK Animation, Aspen Shortsfest, and the Austin Film Festival), not to mention playing at some of the world’s top festival including Sundance and the Ottawa International Animation Festival, Sister landed as a Vimeo Staff Pick and a Short of the Week. That’s the kind of arthouse street cred and popular appeal that makes for a win. Let’s not also forget that it is a brilliantly told feat of hand-crafted artisanal animation that tells a poignant story. Next to major studio names like Sony and Pixar, Sister might be the ideal alternative for the Brutally Honest Oscar Voters.
