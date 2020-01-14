Watch Oscar Shorts ‘Hair Love’, ‘Kitbull’ and ‘Sister’

What kind of jury president will Spike be? Hopefully one unafraid of risks and politics.

Festival de Cannes

@Festival_Cannes

Welcome to Spike Lee as President of the Jury of the 73rd Festival de Cannes! Cannes is a natural homeland for those who (re)awaken minds. Lee's flamboyant personality is sure to shake things up. What kind of President will he be? Find out in Cannes! https://www.festival-cannes.com/en/infos-communiques/communique/articles/spike-lee-president-of-the-jury-at-the-73rd-festival-de-cannes