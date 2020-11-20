We Can Be Heroes Trailer: A New Generation of Superheroes Arrive on Netflix

Let’s be honest: 2020 can’t end soon enough. It’s been a trash year, so it’s not like we need any more reasons to celebrate the start of 2021. But it doesn’t hurt that Netflix is dropping Robert Rodriguez’s new movie We Can Be Heroes on New Year’s Day.
We Can Be Heroes skews towards a younger crowd; the plot follows a group of kids who must team-up and save the world after aliens kidnap their superhero parents. Tonally, this movie is more Spy Kids than Machete Kills, but I’m down to watch anything from the twisted mind that gave the world Desperado and From Dusk Till Dawn.
We Can Be Heroes trailer:
Rodriguez’s long-time fans are in for a real treat since this movie takes place in an MCU style universe and features the return of former kid heroes Sharkboy and Lava Girl.
We Can Be Heroes stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Christian Slater, Boyd Holbrook, and everyone’s favourite Mandalorian childcare worker, Pedro Pascal.
We Can Be Heroes synopsis:
When alien invaders kidnap Earth’s superheroes, their kids are whisked away to a government safe house. But whip-smart tween Missy Moreno (Yaya Gosselin) will stop at nothing to rescue her superhero dad, Marcus Moreno (Pedro Pascal). Missy teams up with the rest of the superkids to escape their mysterious government babysitter, Ms. Granada (Priyanka Chopra Jonas). If they’re going to save their parents, they’ll have to work together by using their individual powers — from elasticity to time control to predicting the future — and form an out-of-this-world team.
Full of action and heart, WE CAN BE HEROES is directed by Robert Rodriguez (SPY KIDS, THE ADVENTURES OF SHARKBOY AND LAVAGIRL) and also stars Boyd Holbrook, Christian Slater, Chris McDonald, and Adriana Barraza.
We Can Be Heroes makes its Netflix debut on January 01, 2021.
