We Really Like Her: Frances Ha

We Really Like Her! is a Toronto-based monthly screening series at the Revue Cinema. It is co-programmed and hosted by Emily Gagne and Danita Steinberg and aims to celebrate and highlight women in film. Our column, coinciding with our monthly screening, will give That Shelf readers a little insight into the thought process behind our film choices — from their cultural significance to why we love them.
This month, we are celebrating the 10th anniversary of Frances Ha, starring and co-written by Barbie director Greta Gerwig.
EMILY GAGNE
Before hitting the big time with Lady Bird, Little Women and Barbie, Greta Gerwig was more or less an indie darling.
While she had bit parts in populist fare like No Strings Attached (2011) and the remake of Arthur, up until 2012, Gerwig mainly worked on “mumblecore” films made by the likes of the Duplass Brothers, Ti West and Ry Russo-Young. In 2007, she co-wrote Hannah Takes the Stairs with Joe Swanberg, also her co-director on Nights and Weekends (2008). Then, in 2010, she starred in Greenberg, a film written and directed by her eventual husband and recurring co-collaborator Noah Baumbach. A couple years after getting together, Baumbach and Gerwig wrote the screenplay for Frances Ha, the film that would finally catapult Gerwig from Sundance starlet to Golden Globe nominee and, more importantly, single her out as a woman in film to watch.
Much like her unapologetically femme solo features, Frances Ha is a film that speaks directly to young women, exploring the ups and downs of finding your path while still not knowing who you really want to be. Following 27-year-old dancer Frances Halladay (Gerwig) as she struggles to watch her best friend Sophie (Mickey Sumner) slowly drift away from reach, it feels familiar in ways that may sting, especially if you are in or have just left your late 20s. But this brutal honesty – along with its monochrome colour palette – is what makes it stand out as one of the best films of the 2010s.
Whether you’re excited for Barbie, or are honestly offended by how much space it is currently taking up in the pop culture landscape, I guarantee you can find something to love in Frances Ha. In addition to providing a perfect launching point for Gerwig’s current career path, it is just a wonderfully intimate tribute to the ways in which women are forced to grow, together and apart. It is the kind of movie that we hope you’ll want to watch with your best friend, with matching pink outfits optional.
DANITA STEINBERG
Frances Ha is such a formative film for me and I’m guessing the same goes for a lot of millennial women. When I first saw it in 2013, I was a similar age to the titular character, 27-year-old Frances. It was an instant favourite and to say it hit close to home is an understatement. It still hits close to home even a decade later. And if you hear someone crying at the back of the Revue Cinema on July 20, no you didn’t (but also, my apologies in advance).
This film perfectly captures the loneliness that comes along with being in a different life stage than your friends, something that really starts happening for the first time in your mid 20s. Early scenes in Frances Ha show best friends Sophie and Frances attached at the hip. When Sophie informs Frances that she is moving out of their shared apartment and into a place with her boyfriend, Frances feels abandoned and left behind. Sophie is entering an exciting new chapter, while Frances is, in some sense, losing her constant companion.
This story gives validity to that particular type of friendship heartbreak, which there just aren’t that many movies about (other than Frances Ha’s two excellent predecessors Girlfriends and Walking & Talking). With so much focus on romantic relationships in pop culture and real life, platonic ones often take a backseat even though they are just as meaningful and important. I love that Frances Ha recognizes how devastating it can be when your person finds a new person.
Despite its melancholic undertones, Frances Ha is deeply funny, full of the dry, offbeat humour that both Gerwig and Baumbach are known for. It’s also a warm and compassionate film, anchored by Gerwig’s quirky and loveable performance. Frances is undoubtedly one of the most vibrant, endearing characters of the 2010s. She’s just doing her best and you want the best for her.
Okay, now go text your bestie and invite her to our screening and tell her you love her (hi Emily, if you’re reading my section down here)!
Frances Ha screens at Toronto’s Revue Cinema Thursday, July 20. Tickets available here.
