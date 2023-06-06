We Really Like Her: Joan Rivers — A Piece of Work

We Really Like Her! is a Toronto-based monthly screening series at the Revue Cinema. It is co-programmed and hosted by Emily Gagne and Danita Steinberg and aims to celebrate and highlight women in film. Our column, coinciding with our monthly screening, will give That Shelf readers a little insight into the thought process behind our film choices — from their cultural significance to why we love them.
This month, we are bringing Annie Sundberg and Ricki Stern’s Joan Rivers: A Piece of Work (2010) back to the big screen.
DANITA STEINBERG
I definitely consider myself a documentary aficionado and I truly think that it’s an overlooked genre by many film-goers. Some of my favourite movies of all-time are documentaries: Grey Gardens, Grizzly Man, Crumb, Stories We Tell, Kedi, Spellbound, Searching for Sugar Man… the list goes on. You could say I’m a bit of a voyeur. But aside from my fascination with watching real life unfold on camera, I love that women filmmakers have always been plentiful in the documentary world because of its relatively low barrier to entry and often DIY sensibility. Documentary filmmaking is such an important part of women’s film history and I’m excited to finally be able to share that through Joan Rivers: A Piece of Work.
I’m also a huge fan of comedy. I grew up watching a lot of stand-up with my Dad. But something was missing: I rarely saw women on Comedy Central or HBO. It was George Carlin, Mitch Hedberg, Richard Pryor, Chris Rock, Robin Williams, all of the usual suspects. When I started doing my own snooping around and finally found Rita Rudner, Whoopi Goldberg, Ellen Degeneres, Roseanne, Rosie O’Donnell, Carol Leifer, Wanda Sykes, Kathy Griffin, Paula Poundstone, and Sandra Bernhard, it was just like a lightbulb went off. And of course, there was always Joan who trail-blazed her way into a male-dominated, extremely misogynist space, paving the way for all of the women that have been making me laugh forever.
It’s no surprise then, that the combination of documentary and comedy makes for a perfect 85 minutes for me. Give me an intimate portrait of a woman in show biz any day of the week! Joan Rivers: A Piece of Work is obviously as funny as Rivers is, but it’s also an unprecedented, tender glimpse into her work ethic, prolific career, and creative process. For a woman who has given us so much, It’s really an honour to be able to celebrate one of the best comedians to ever live with a screening on what would’ve been her 90th birthday.
EMILY GAGNE
Unlike Danita, I am not easily drawn to documentaries, usually only finding them at festivals or via recommendations from people like her. Joan Rivers: A Piece of Work, however, is a film I gravitated to on my own and out of interest in its subject, a woman who has fascinated me since I was a little girl watching her call out celebrities for their red carpet faux pas. Feminine, frank and funny in equal measure, Joan Rivers was the epitome of what I’ve always wanted to be: a well-dressed woman who is unwilling to stand down even as she’s standing up (see also: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel).
Much has been said about Joan throughout her career, especially in her latter years when tabloids focused on her plastic surgery over her stage presence. And sure, she’s had her problematic moments, especially when it comes to projecting her body image issues onto others. But, as this documentary rightfully shows, Joan put up with a lot of sexist and anti-semitic shit while trying to make it, breaking down barriers not only for herself but for other women in comedy and Hollywood as a whole (see: clips of her defending women like Sean Young on her short-lived talk show). This pursuit turned her into a workaholic who simply could not pass up the opportunity to pursue a punchline, sometimes at her own expense – how unfortunately relatable.
But Joan Rivers: A Piece of Work doesn’t just focus on Joan as a comedian and pop culture icon. It also gives us unprecedented access to her as a person, with directors Annie Sunberg and Ricki Stern taking us along for car rides with her grandson and on trips to deliver meals to families in need (in case you didn’t know, Joan has always been very charitable). And then there are moments of reflection where Joan breaks down as she recalls her early days, lamenting the loss of her peers (and thus, the loss of their shared memories) and her late husband Edgar.
Love or hate Joan, she was a groundbreaking force in comedy and ongoing ally to the queer community, both of which are absolutely worth celebrating this Pride Month. If only she was still here to mark her birthday with us and this loving tribute to her sassy, yet sparkly legacy.
Joan Rivers: A Piece of Work screens at Toronto’s Revue Cinema Thursday, June 8th. Tickets available here.
