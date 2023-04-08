We Really Like Her: Party Girl

We Really Like Her! is a Toronto-based monthly screening series at the Revue Cinema. It is co-programmed and hosted by Emily Gagne and Danita Steinberg and aims to celebrate and highlight women in film. Our column, coinciding with our monthly screening, will give That Shelf readers a little insight into the thought process behind our film choices — from their cultural significance to why we love them.
This month, we are bringing Daisy von Scherler Mayer’s Party Girl (1995) back to the big screen.
EMILY GAGNE
Parker Posey is often celebrated as a stellar supporting player, her roles in the Christopher Guest universe are seen as particular standouts in her wonderfully eclectic filmography, which also includes bit parts in Dazed and Confused, You’ve Got Mail, Josie and the Pussycats and Scream 3. But Posey is a killer leading lady too, as evidenced by the great films she starred in during the late ‘90s. This run began with 1995’s Party Girl, which gave Posey her first leading role.
What makes Parker Posey so irresistible is her dry wit, which, when paired with her willingness to “turn it up to eleven,” makes her a wholly unique personality. Both of these skills are on full display in Daisy von Scherler Mayer’s Party Girl, a film that fully understands how to channel Posey’s powers. From the scenes of her character (socialite-turned-librarian Mary) tearing it up on the dancefloor to the sequence when she discovers the joys of the Dewey Decimal System, you simply can’t take your eyes off of her or her absolutely outrageous outfits (extra special shout-out to costume designer Michael Clancy).
With someone else in the role, you might not be able to forgive some of Mary’s sins (see: that Middle Eastern party she throws, complete with culturally appropriative fashions). But with Posey at the centre, you can’t help but stick around to see what stackside shenanigans Mary gets up to next. You leave the film wanting an invite to Mary’s next shindig, or at least a chance to have her reorganize your record collection while you eat a falafel with hot sauce, a side order of baba ganoush and a seltzer.
As We Really Like Her! was designed to celebrate the under-appreciated women in front of and behind the camera, I hope that our Party Girl screening gives people a chance to appreciate Parker Posey for the true star she is, and always has been.
DANITA STEINBERG
The only time I’ve seen Party Girl is when Emily and I took a trip to Los Angeles and we were lucky enough to catch a screening of it at the iconic New Beverly Cinema. It was a print of the film, and director Daisy von Scherler Mayer was in attendance. This was five years ago and we’ve wanted to program it ever since.
The challenge of programming films directed by women (and other marginalized filmmakers!) is sometimes they are near impossible to find. To screen a film, you have to pay a distributor for the rights to do so. If those rights don’t exist or they’ve been lost into the ether, you’re out of luck. It’s also ideal to have a DCP (Digital Cinema Package) or a Blu-ray to play, but of course, many films that are undervalued or deemed unimportant often don’t get made into those formats. In our years of programming, we’ve come up against these obstacles several times. This was the case for Party Girl. Then, a few months ago, it was announced that the film was finally getting a shiny 4K restoration Blu-ray. AS IT DESERVES! So, we jumped on it.
Like many of us, I spent my tween years watching movies in which the girl has to get a complete makeover to be an acceptable member of society: straightening her hair, ditching her glasses, getting her nose out of books. As a curly-haired, glasses-wearing bookworm, THAT WAS NOT THE MESSAGE I NEEDED IN MY FORMATIVE YEARS! Anyway, Party Girl is a different kind of coming-of-age story; one I wish I had back then.
What I love most about the film is just how subversive it is. It might be the only instance of a woman transitioning into glasses instead of out of them. That healed something in me. Not only that, Mary also discovers her passion for books, knowledge, and library sciences. Again, I felt seen. The movie is more about getting a career than getting a guy (even though she does that, too), which is radical even today. On a self-discovery journey, Mary is the living embodiment of fearlessly being your true self: fashionable, cool, independent, driven, life of the party, and smart all at the same time. That’s rad as hell.
Party Girl screens at Toronto’s Revue Cinema Thursday, April 13th, with a video introduction from director Daisy von Scherler Mayer. Tickets available here.
