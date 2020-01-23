When Does Season 2 of Narcos: Mexico Start?

Netflix’s original crime series Narcos: Mexico is returning for season 2 with star Diego Luna set to return along with some familiar faces and new additions to the cast. The series is a spin-off from Narcos, moving the action to Mexico in the 1980s.
If you haven’t caught up on season one, read no further as spoilers abound as we break down everything we know about season 2 of Narcos: Mexico.
Watch the season 2 teaser below:
Where does season 2 pick-up?
The first season charted the rise of the Guadalajara Cartel in the 1980s, led by Luna’s Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo and the American DEA agents targeting the drug trade in a thrilling cat-and-mouse game. While things didn’t work out quite so well for Mexican-American DEA Agent Kiki Camarena, the season one finale ended with the reveal of the never-identified series narrator, Walt Breslin, played by Scoot McNairy.
Breslin is the man in charge of Operation Leyenda, the task force responsible for bringing the cartel responsible for Camarena’s death to justice, kicking off the War On Drugs and setting up the focus of season two. As Breslin says in the finale, the entire plot of season one was just “the beginning”, setting up the cartel and the DEA for an all-out war to be continued in season two.
“We knew we were in a war,” Breslin says in the finale. “Now, it was our turn. Pretty soon, they were gonna know, they were in one too.”
The new season will focus on the corruption and missteps on both sides of the border.
Who exactly is Walt Breslin?
Netflix describes Breslin as “a hardened DEA agent whose methods aren’t always by the book.” Elements of his character were hinted at throughout his season one narration, building to the season two plot.
“It’s just the continuing revolving doors of, ‘Here comes the new guy and this time we’re going to get it right,'” showrunner Eric Newman told The Hollywood Reporter back in December. “We’ve now seen that with agents Murphy (Holbrook) and Peña (Pascal) in seasons one and two, Peña alone in season three, Kiki Camarena in Narcos: Mexico, and now a new guy, who is basically going to come down and probably get nothing done and the cycle will continue.”
Which cast members are back?
Diego Luna is back, as is Teresa Ruiz as Isabella Bautista. This time around, Scoot McNairy will get some actual face time on the series, in addition to his continuation as the narrator. Alejandro Edda as Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán also reprises his role along with Tenoch Huerta as Rafael Caro Quintero.
Newcomers include Sosie Bacon, Mayra Hermosillo, Andrés Londoño, Alex Knight, Jesse Garcia, Matt Biedel, and Jesus Ochoa, among others.
How many more seasons of Narcos: Mexico are planned?
Season two was quickly given the green light and if it was up to star Luna, there’s enough material – and interest – for five seasons or more.
“Narcos has a chance to deliver another five seasons to try to get to today, because there is so much that happens after this season ends,” Luna told THR. “This is the beginning of the fall for [political party] PRI, which is the party that was in power in Mexico for 70 years. People are rising and there is this feeling of people doing something they can control. A social awakening. That’s when the PRI starts to fall. So much happens.”
Newman is also keen to keep going “as long as they’ll let me do it.”
When will Narcos: Mexico be released on Netflix?
All episodes of Narcos: Mexico season 2 drop on Netflix on February 13 at 3:00 a.m. ET.
