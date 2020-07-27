With season one Star Trek: Picard ending earlier this year and the animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks yet to premiere, we’ve been in a bit of a Star Trek drought the past few months. Until now the premiere date for the next season Star Trek: Discovery has only been a vague “2020,” but we finally have a release date for season three.
Beyond the crew of the Discovery being stranded in the far future (a huge plot twist that we were the first to report last season) and being tasked with rebuilding the United Federation of Planets, not much is known about season three of Star Trek: Discovery. Most viewers agree that Season 2 was a vast improvement over Season 1, many will feel the absence of the Enterprise crew – namely Ethan Peck’s Spock, Anson Mount’s Captain Pike, and Rebecca Romijn’s Number One – who brought a lot to the proceedings and have now been spun off into their own series, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.
Series regulars Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman, and Wilson Cruz return for season three and are joined by newcomer David Ajala. Guest stars Tig Notaro and Michelle Yeoh will also reportedly appear. Take a look at the trailer below for a glimpse of what’s in store for the crew in Star Trek: Discovery season 3.
Watch the Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 trailer below:
Star Trek: Discovery was originally due to premiere earlier in 2020, but the season premiere was delayed because of the global pandemic.
So when does Star Trek: Discovery season 3 start? The 13-episode season is set to premiere in the US on streaming service CBS All Access and in Canada on CTV Sci-Fi (formerly Space) and the streaming service Crave on Thursday, October 15, 2020
Outside of North America, the season three will be available around the world on Amazon Prime.
Here are some images from season three of Star Trek: Discovery:
