We’re now just a matter of days away from the premiere of Star Trek: Picard. When the first full trailer for the upcoming Star Trek: The Next Generation follow-up series Star Trek: Picard debuted at San Diego Comic-Con in July 2019, fans rightfully had a million questions – and not many of those questions have been answered in the months since then.
Aside from star Patrick Stewart as the titular Jean-Luc Picard, so far we’ve seen a mix of new faces and returning favourites – including Brent Spiner’s beloved android Data, Star Trek: Voyager mainstay Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan), Jonathan Frakes’ William T. Riker, Marina Sirtis’ Deanna Troi, and Jonathan Del Arco as former Borg Hugh – but beyond the involvement of the Borg and the Romulans not much is known about what direction season one of Picard will go.
Santiago Cabrera, Michelle Hurd, Evan Evagora, Alison Pill, Harry Treadaway, and Isa Briones also star in the series. Take a look at the trailer below for a tease of what’s to come.
Watch the Star Trek: Picard Comic-Con trailer below:
First announced in August 2018, Star Trek: Picard was originally due to premiere at the end of 2019, but it was later announced that it has been pushed to early 2020.
But when does Star Trek: Picard start? The series is set to premiere in the US on streaming service CBS All Access and in Canada on CTV Sci-Fi (formerly Space) and the streaming service Crave on Thursday January 23, 2020.
Outside of North America, the 10-episode season will be available around the world on Amazon Prime, launching on Friday January 24, 2020 with new episodes dropping every Friday after that.
In advance of its season one premiere, CBS All Access renewed Star Trek: Picard for a 10-episode second season.
Here are some images from the first episode of Star Trek: Picard:
Star Trek: Picard premieres Thursday January 23, 2020 on CTV Sci-Fi, Crave, and CBS All Access.
