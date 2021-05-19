When Does the Friends Reunion Special Air?

Friends fans rejoice! Here is the full two-minute trailer for HBO Max’s highly anticipated Friends: The Reunion special:
Although not technically a reunion show in the traditional sense – that would be closer to an actual new episode of the classic TV sitcom set in 2021 – Friends: The Reunion is more of a talk show get together that brings the original cast of Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer back to revisit a recreation of the original Friends set to discuss the legacy of the show. The cast will also play Friends trivia, perform a table read of a classic scene, and talk about what they think made the show such a hit.
Special guest stars include an unlikely group of celebrities and media figures – some of whom appeared on the original series – including David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai.
Here’s the official description of Friends: The Reunion:
Our favorite friends are back on the set that started it all. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, and special guests reunite to discuss everything from their casting process to whether or not Ross and Rachel were really on a break. Witness the unbreakable bond of the group that perfectly captured the moment in life when your friends become your family.
Are you looking forward to the Friends reunion show?
Friends: The Reunion premieres Thursday, May 27.
