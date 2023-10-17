Who’s Yer Father Trailer and Poster Premiere

Get ready to answer the question “Who’s Yer Father?” The new Canadian crime comedy film, directed by Jeremy Larter, premiered at the 2023 Atlantic International Film Festival and recently screened at the 2023 Cinéfest Sudbury International Film Festival. Filled with Canadian spirit, accents, and East Coast humour, the film hits theatres soon and is set to stream in 2024.
Chris Locke stars as Larry Constable, a bumbling private investigator in a small Prince Edward Island town who teams up with convenience store owner Rhonda Perry (Susan Kent) to investigate a black market lobster smuggling ring. Larry utilizes his plucky optimism to make up for his lack of investigative skills. He and Rhonda embark on a hysterical journey with genuine heart.
Watch the brand new trailer below, and scroll down for the poster and release details.
The Who’s Yer Father poster:
Who’s Yer Father will screen at The Windsor International Film Festival on October 27 and November 1. You can get your tickets here.
Be sure to catch this charming maritime comedy when it hits theatres and streaming soon.
