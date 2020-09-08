Wolfwalkers Teaser: First Look at TIFF-Bound Animated Adventure

Catch a first look at the TIFF-bound animated feature Wolfwalkers. Apple TV+ released today the first Wolfwalkers teaser, which boasts an adventure of exquisite animation. Wolfwalkers is the latest film from Tomm Moore, who directed the outstanding Oscar-nominated animated features The Secret of Kells and Song of the Sea. Secret of Kells art director Ross Stewart joins Moore on directing duties with his feature debut in the top credit. Wolfwalkers is the magical story of a young girl who encounters a tribe of shape-shifting creatures outside her city walls. They invite her into an enchanting world of risks, thrills, and transformations.
The Wolfwalkers teaser boasts some jaw-dropping visuals that are sadly a rare treat for animation fans these days. The production includes some of the best names in independent animation, including Nora Twomey (The Breadwinner, Secret of Kells. It also features top names like Sean Bean and Maria Doyle Kennedy on voice credits. Wolfwalkers premieres at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 12. Later, it debuts on Apple TV+ for home streaming.
Synopsis: In a time of superstition and magic, a young apprentice hunter, Robyn Goodfellowe, journeys to Ireland with her father to wipe out the last wolf pack. While exploring the forbidden lands outside the city walls, Robyn befriends a free-spirited girl, Mebh, a member of a mysterious tribe rumored to have the ability to transform into wolves by night. As they search for Mebh’s missing mother, Robyn uncovers a secret that draws her further into the enchanted world of the Wolfwalkers and risks turning into the very thing her father is tasked to destroy.
Watch the Wolfwalkers teaser below:
