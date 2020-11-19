Wonder Woman 1984 Comes To You This Christmas Day!

Wonder Woman 1984, the much-awaited sequel to the 2017 blockbuster, will make its official debut simultaneously in theatres and on HBO Max in the United States on Christmas Day, December 25th.
Delayed multiple times before and during the pandemic, Wonder Woman 1984 was one of the several big budget spectacles whose fate was on shaky ground.
The film had multiple options for its release. They could have further delayed the film into 2021, like Marvel’s Eternals and James Bond flick No Time to Die did. They could have charged a premium fee like Disney did with the new Mulan over on Disney+ with uncertain results. They could have also sent the film straight to premium on-demand purchase platforms like iTunes/AppleTV.
Having run a significant ad campaign for the film this year already, Warner Bros. hopes to use the blockbuster to bolster its streaming service HBO Max, which is struggling to get off of the ground in the United States after some marketing missteps. The original Wonder Woman grossed over $820 million world wide, so the presumed losses are significant.
Wonder Woman 1984 reunites star Gal Gadot with director Patty Jenkins. The plot is largely under wraps but propels Wonder Woman to the 1980s where she encounters foes Max Lord (Pedro Pascal) and Cheetah (Kristen Wiig).
