Wonka Review: A Musical Sweet Enough To Melt A Cynic’s Heart

Paul King’s musical fantasy Wonka is the sweetest surprise of 2023. The prequel film offers an irresistible blend of whimsy, charm, and earnest joy—all without falling into the saccharine notes that can turn an audience bitter. Perfectly balanced and with a unique flavour profile, Wonka is a treat to be enjoyed by all ages.
The film is an origin story for Willy Wonka, the eclectic chocolatier from Roald Dahl’s 1964 novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Fresh off his journeys travelling the world and perfecting his art, the young would-be candy-maker/magician arrives in an undisclosed European town, ready to make a name for himself at the world-famous Galeries Gourmet—essentially a block of shops famous for their delectable chocolate. Of course, the established “chocolate cartel” doesn’t welcome the competition, and Willy finds that getting a foothold in the market is much more difficult than he had imagined.
Wonka moves to the beat of its own drum
Unlike the previous adaptations (1971’s Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory and 2005’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), this version lacks the cynical, dark undertones that lend a sense of danger to the chocolatier and his confectionaries. Verging on magic realism, Wonka is a cheeky, sentimental musical that uses upbeat, heartfelt songs to drive the narrative.
Sure, the previous films were technically “musicals,” but composer Neil Hannon’s songs are reminiscent of the old Rodgers and Hammerstein productions, updated slightly for contemporary tastes. In other words, they aren’t edgy or grim-dark, and the lyrics actually help tell the story (unlike Wish, which feels like a jukebox musical but with songs no one has heard of or likes). Honestly, it’s a refreshing return to family-friendly stories with stakes that aren’t depressingly bleak or unnecessarily violent, and music that is pure, joyful fun.
Timothée Chalamet shines as a young Willy Wonka, a younger, decidedly more naive take on the entrepreneur. Honestly, the Wonka trailers did Chalamet a disservice: his performance is much more natural (and tolerable) within the story’s context than how the soundbites come across in isolation. His vocals and choreography are impressive, and he effortlessly carries the entire film on his shoulders. If there were any doubts, Wonka proves Chalamet has serious star power.
King has pulled together a great ensemble cast that never feels bloated or shallow. Even the minor characters have clear personalities and motivations throughout. Calah Lane’s Noodle struggles to match Chalamet’s on-screen presence, but that speaks more to his magnetic charisma than any deficiency on her part. Olivia Colman is a queen, and has fun in her Dickens-esque villain role, while the sweets-addicted chief of police, played by Keegan-Michael Key, unsurprisingly delivers the film’s biggest laughs.
Wonka pulls off the impossible feat of being a satisfying prequel as well as a fresh take on a (very) familiar IP. King, who directed and co-wrote the screenplay, must have seen Tim Burton’s 2005 hit and said “hold my hot cocoa.” Wonka takes all the odd choices in Burton’s take—the cringy childhood backstory, Johnny Depp’s offputting Michael Jackson impression, the over-the-top production value—and makes them work in this new narrative. It’s a thoroughly satisfying film, and has the makings of being a truly timeless classic musical (if not in the world, than at least in my heart).
Wonka is in theatres nationwide now.
