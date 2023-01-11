Banshees Leads Golden Globe Winners

The Banshees of Inisherin leads the film winners of the 2022 Golden Globe awards. Martin McDonagh’s dark comedy scored three wins including Best Picture – Musical or Comedy. It also won for Best Actor for Colin Farrell and Best Screenplay. Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans scored late-in-the-show victories for Best Picture and Best Director after losing several categories (in which it wasn’t expected to prevail) earlier in the night. The Globes generally favoured predicted winners, though, with presumed frontrunners Cate Blanchett (Tár), Austin Butler (Elvis), Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan (both for Everything Everywhere All at Once) winning as expected. One pleasant upset included Black Panther: Wakanda Forever scene-stealer Angela Bassett with a win for Best Supporting Actress over presumed favourite Jamie Lee Curtis (of Everything Everywhere) in a night that generally spread the wealth.
The awards show saw a welcome if rocky return to form for the Globes. Host Jerrod Carmichael faced the unenviable task of addressing the HFPA’s controversies while inviting audiences to enjoy the show. Carmichael admirably acknowledged controversies in the HFPA’s past, but struggled to land decent jokes to make the callouts entertaining for folks at home. The show nevertheless reconciled its problematic nature with its commercial significance best it could, however, with a fun and rollicking presentation by White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge. She delivered the icebreaker the Globes needed. The awards that followed were sluggishly paced, but they generally offered a level of flow and excitement, which is better than an evening of joy and devastation.
2022 Golden Globe winners- film:
Best Picture: Drama
Best Picture: Musical or Comedy
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Cate Blanchett – Tár
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Austin Butler – Elvis
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Director – Motion Picture
Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
Best Motion Picture – Animated
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language
Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Justin Hurwitz – Babylon
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
“Naatu Naatu” from RRR
Comments