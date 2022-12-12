Banshees Leads 2022 Golden Globe Nominations

Comedy starring Jenny the donkey scores eight nominations

The Banshees of Inisherin leads the film side of the 2022 Golden Globe nominations. Martin McDonagh’s dark comedy scored eight nominations including Best Picture – Musical or Comedy. The film earned nominations in every category in which it was a contender. The Daniels’ meta-verse trip Everything Everywhere All at Once came in second with six nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actress for Michelle Yeoh. Dramas were more of an even spread with The Fabelmans leading that side with five nominations including Best Picture and Best Actress for Michelle Williams. The Globes also tapped two of the year’s biggest movies, Top Gun: Maverick and the forthcoming Avatar: The Way of Water, in the Best Picture race.

Today’s nominations brought the Golden Globes back with new life upon its 80th anniversary. The awards followed controversy surrounding its parent company the Hollywood Foreign Press Association regarding membership and ethical practices. The Globes committed to reform by inviting 21 new members and 103 international voters (which, full disclosure, includes myself and two other That Shelf contributors), bringing the voting body to a majority of women (52%) and critics who self-identify as Black, Indigenous, or People of Colour (51.5%). Overall, the voting body represents voices from over 60 countries.

The winners will be announced in a ceremony airing on NBC and Peacock on 10 January, 2023.

 

2022 Golden Globe nominations – film:

 

Best Picture: Drama

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

 

Best Picture: Musical or Comedy

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

 

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Cate Blanchett – Tár

Olivia Colman – Empire of Light

Viola Davis – The Woman King

Ana de Armas – Blonde

Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans

 

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Austin Butler – Elvis

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Hugh Jackman – The Son

Bill Nighy – Living

Jeremy Pope – The Inspection

 

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Lesley Manville – Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Margot Robbie – Babylon

Anya Taylor-Joy – The Menu

Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once

 

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Diego Calva – Babylon

Daniel Craig – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Adam Driver – White Noise

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Ralph Fiennes – The Menu

 

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Dolly de Leon – Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan – She Said

 

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brad Pitt – Babylon

Ke Huy Guan – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse

 

Best Director – Motion Picture

James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Baz Luhrmann – Elvis

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

 

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Todd Field – Tár

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Sarah Polley – Women Talking

Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner – The Fabelmans

 

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Inu-Oh

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

 

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Close (Belgium/France/Netherlands)

Decision to Leave (South Korea)

RRR (India)

 

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Carter Burwell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Alexandre Desplat – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Hildur Gudnadottir – Women Talking

Justin Hurwitz – Babylon

John Williams – The Fabelmans

 

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“Carolina” from Where the Crawdads Sing

“Ciao Papa” from Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

“Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick

“Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

“Naatu Naatu” from RRR

 

Get the full list of Golden Globe nominations, including television, here.




