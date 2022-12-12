Banshees Leads 2022 Golden Globe Nominations

The Banshees of Inisherin leads the film side of the 2022 Golden Globe nominations. Martin McDonagh’s dark comedy scored eight nominations including Best Picture – Musical or Comedy. The film earned nominations in every category in which it was a contender. The Daniels’ meta-verse trip Everything Everywhere All at Once came in second with six nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actress for Michelle Yeoh. Dramas were more of an even spread with The Fabelmans leading that side with five nominations including Best Picture and Best Actress for Michelle Williams. The Globes also tapped two of the year’s biggest movies, Top Gun: Maverick and the forthcoming Avatar: The Way of Water, in the Best Picture race.
Today’s nominations brought the Golden Globes back with new life upon its 80th anniversary. The awards followed controversy surrounding its parent company the Hollywood Foreign Press Association regarding membership and ethical practices. The Globes committed to reform by inviting 21 new members and 103 international voters (which, full disclosure, includes myself and two other That Shelf contributors), bringing the voting body to a majority of women (52%) and critics who self-identify as Black, Indigenous, or People of Colour (51.5%). Overall, the voting body represents voices from over 60 countries.
The winners will be announced in a ceremony airing on NBC and Peacock on 10 January, 2023.
2022 Golden Globe nominations – film:
Best Picture: Drama
Avatar: The Way of Water
Best Picture: Musical or Comedy
Babylon
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Cate Blanchett – Tár
Olivia Colman – Empire of Light
Viola Davis – The Woman King
Ana de Armas – Blonde
Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Austin Butler – Elvis
Brendan Fraser – The Whale
Hugh Jackman – The Son
Bill Nighy – Living
Jeremy Pope – The Inspection
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Lesley Manville – Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Margot Robbie – Babylon
Anya Taylor-Joy – The Menu
Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Diego Calva – Babylon
Daniel Craig – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Adam Driver – White Noise
Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
Ralph Fiennes – The Menu
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Dolly de Leon – Triangle of Sadness
Carey Mulligan – She Said
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
Brad Pitt – Babylon
Ke Huy Guan – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse
Best Director – Motion Picture
James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Baz Luhrmann – Elvis
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Todd Field – Tár
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
Sarah Polley – Women Talking
Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner – The Fabelmans
Best Motion Picture – Animated
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Inu-Oh
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language
All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
Close (Belgium/France/Netherlands)
Decision to Leave (South Korea)
RRR (India)
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Carter Burwell – The Banshees of Inisherin
Alexandre Desplat – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Hildur Gudnadottir – Women Talking
Justin Hurwitz – Babylon
John Williams – The Fabelmans
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
“Carolina” from Where the Crawdads Sing
“Ciao Papa” from Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
“Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick
“Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
“Naatu Naatu” from RRR
