Parasite Oscars

BGM Episode 115: 4th Annual Oscar Special w/ Glenn Sumi

by    |  

ThatShelf.com presents:
Bad Gay Movies – A podcast where hosts, Bil Antoniou, Daniel Krolik and Michael Soulard, explore the best of the worst in LGBT cinema!

We’re sorry to say that Daniel still isn’t over Glenn’s loss, but we are happy to report that we once again have the pleasure of the great Glenn Sumi returning to talk predictions about this year’s Oscars! It’s our 4th Annual OSCAR NIGHT SPECIAL!


Download MP3

SUBSCRIBE:

Apple Podcasts

Social:

Facebook: facebook.com/BGM | Twitter: @BadGayMovies | Instagram: @badgaymovies | Donate: Donations

Or just send us an email at badgaymovies2013@gmail.com!

Advertisements


Promo photos by Michael Sheffer.

Musical theme by The Chronos Band.

Catch up on previous episodes HERE




Comments

Please Login to comment
  Subscribe  
Notify of

Advertisement

Advertisement

FROM AROUND THE WEB

Advertisement