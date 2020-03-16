BGM Episode 117: Daddy

Nobody loves a cautionary tale more than we do, and as it turns out, there’s a lot to be cautious about when dating younger men, as Bil, Daniel and their fabulous returning special guest Ryan G. Hinds learned when they watched (and then tried to forget)

Daddy

by Gerald McCullouch

Promo photos by Michael Sheffer.

Musical theme by The Chronos Band.

