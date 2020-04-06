BGM Episode 118: Before The Fall

It’s a time of isolation but we refuse to stop whining about bad gay movies!  Bil, Daniel and Mike try to beat the quarantine blues by delving into a romantic drama based on a classic.  Is this film a successful adaptation of Pride and Prejudice?  Listen and find out as the boys talk about Before The Fall by Byrum Geisler

 

Promo photos by Michael Sheffer.

Musical theme by The Chronos Band.

