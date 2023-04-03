BGM Episode 166: The Fan with Curtis Campbell by Bad Gay Movies | April 3, 2023, 10:30 am The one and only Curtis Campbell joins Bil to talk about being fans of Lauren Bacall and discuss how The Fan ties into their feelings about gays and their mean mommies. https://badgaymovies.files.wordpress.com/2023/03/episode-166-the-fan.mp3 Follow Facebook Instagram Tumblr Twitter Bad Gay Movies • Bil Antoniou • Curtis Campbell • Lauren Becall • podcasts • The Fan « Previous ArticleSpoiled Rotten Episode 237 Comments Advertisement Advertisement FROM AROUND THE WEB Advertisement
