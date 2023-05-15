BGM Episode 172: The Last Of Sheila

New episode! It was an honour for us at BGM that podcaster and author Matt Baume made time to sit down and talk to us about Herbert Ross’s The Last Of Sheila, though owing to the fact that both he and Bil loved the movie and because Matt is so great to talk to about anything, the conversation got off topic quite often. After you check out our new episode, go pre-order Matt’s new book Hi Honey, I’m Homo! coming May 23!
*Note: At the time we recorded this episode, Raquel Welch had not yet passed away, in case you’re wondering why we’re talking about her without mentioning her in past tense!
