BGM Episode 198: Shared Rooms by Bad Gay Movies | August 9, 2024, 11:00 am Imagine if Love Actually was made with only 6 people and none of them spoke in a way you recognized, and you have the hit rom-com Shared Rooms! Michael Soulard returns to the show, and he and Bil Antoniou discuss this modern classic. https://badgaymovies.wordpress.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/episode-198-shared-rooms.mp3 Follow Facebook Instagram Tumblr Twitter BGM podcast • Bil Antoniou • Michael Soulard • podcasts • Shared Rooms « Previous ArticleCuckoo Review Comments Advertisement Advertisement FROM AROUND THE WEB Advertisement
Comments