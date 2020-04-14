Black Hole Films Episode 156 – The Host

It's official! You voted for your favourite #JamesBond and, with almost 54% of the vote, Sean Connery is your top pick! Daniel Craig followed with 22% & then Roger Moore (and the other 3) tied with 12%. Check out our ranking of all 24 @007 films now: https://thatshelf.com/james-bond-ranked-revisiting-007-before-no-time-to-die/