Black Hole Films Episode 187 – In the Mood For Love

Black Hole Films - A podcast, hosted by Jeremy LaLonde, where people finally get around to watching that film they always meant to.
Joel McCarthy joins Jeremy for IN THE MOOD FOR LOVE and it causes us to get into some real talk both about our personal loves and how to approach our work…
