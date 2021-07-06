Black Hole Films Episode 212 – SERPICO

ThatShelf.com presents:
Black Hole Films - A podcast, hosted by Jeremy LaLonde, where people finally get around to watching that film they always meant to.
Black Hole Films - A podcast, hosted by Jeremy LaLonde, where people finally get around to watching that film they always meant to.
Mike McPhaden and Daniel Grant join Jeremy for SERPICO and realize how crazy timely it is…
Listen:
Download MP3
Follow Mike McPhaden and Daniel Grant on Twitter
Subscribe:
Apple Podcasts | Stitcher| Podbean
Social:
Black Hole Films on Facebook: facebook.com/BlackHoleFilms
Jeremy's Twitter: @LaLondeJeremy | Jeremy's Instagram: @jeremylalonde
Catch up on previous episodes here
Advertisements
Comments